Islamic Republic not interested in military conflict: Maj. Gen. Baqeri

Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri met with Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Alam ul-Hoda, the representative of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Khorasan Razavi Province, on Wednesday, stating that the country's armed forces are in a good position, and underscored, "We are trying to improve our defensive status every day."

"The armed forces of the country are fully-prepared to provide security and protection of the country and we will not shrink an iota of the ideals and goals of the Islamic Revolution," the high-ranking military official noted.

Ayatollah Alam ul-Hoda, for his part, stated that the military forces of the province during crisis have been integrated with a high degree of sincerity and there is no small problem in these forces and currents.”

Major General Bagheri traveled to Khorasan Razavi Province yesterday to visit the northeastern borders of the country and the armed forces units stationed in Khorasan Razavi.

