Iran develops own Android, says Google can't eliminate it

Iran has developed its own Android operating system for mobile phones in response to the Google moves to eliminate Iranian applications in its Google Play Services.

“Google can’t eliminate the Iranian-made operating system,” assured Iran’s Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on Sunday.

He said that Iranian firm GLX has also produced a smartphone that runs on this operator. “This will assure the Iranian users that they can publish their business applications on a safe platform,” Azari Jahromi added.

The new home-made Android Operating System (OS) has been designed and developed by a group of IT experts from the Sharif University of Technology, one of Iran’s top tech universities.

The move comes also after Google said it won’t support Android for Huawei phones following the US-China trade war.

Google eliminated various copies of Telegram, popular in Iran, from its Google Play Services a few months ago.

According to the Iranian minister, several Iranian business apps were also affected by the action.

Earlier, Apple had blocked and then removed Iranian apps from its App Store.

