Envoy: Increasing Tehran uranium enrichment reserves based on JCPOA

Kazem Gharib Abadi noted, "As stated in the statement of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iran has taken steps to restore part of the balance to the JCPOA, in accordance with Articles 26 and 36 as of May 8, 2019."

Pointing out that Iran has acted in a very transparent manner, the envoy expressed his serious regret on the US’ decision to withdraw from the JCPOA and to impose unilateral sanctions not only on the Islamic Republic of Iran, but also on other countries that seek to comply with their obligations under UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

He expressed his hope that the international community would unite against this bullying behavior in international relations and not let the limited hope left for diplomacy and multilateralism in the modern era be vaporized.

The Iranian official emphasized that Iran's entry into the nuclear talks and its adherence to the agreement was in line with "goodwill", and in this regard, it has fully complied with its obligations, and this issue has been approved 15 times by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency over the past years.

Gharib Abadi added, "It is now the time ripe for the Europeans to take serious measures to protect it if they are interested in the fate of the JCPOA. If these countries fulfill their obligations, in particular with regard to financial matters and oil purchases, Iran's actions will also be returned to the beginning point in line with it.”

