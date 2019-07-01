Iran’s Ghafour, Marouf among best players of VNL preliminary round

VNL’s preliminary round came to an end early on Monday while Iran ranked second with 12 wins out of 15 games, bagging 36 points.

Iran, along with Brazil, Russia, France and Poland all qualified to join hosts the US in the Final Six of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League due to be held in Chicago on July 10-14.

Iran’s Saeed Marouf and Amir Ghafour were named the best setter and attacker of the preliminary round respectively.

Captain Marouf stood on top of the best setter ranking with an average per set of 8.42.

Ghafour with 208 points, who conceded the best scorer’s place to Yuji Nishida from Japan with 220 points, stood of top of the best spiker ranking at the end of the preliminary round.

