MP: Iranians not to bow to US rhetoric

The US Administration is abusing SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Telecommunication) link to cut off banking ties of the Central Bank of Iran amounted to declaration of war by Washington.

The US Department of Treasury has not such an authority to misuse the SWIFT link against the sovereign nations and has made the wrongful act in blatant contravention of the UN Charter, requiring sovereignty equality of the member states.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hosseini referred to people presence as indicating the fact that Iranian nation will never capitulate to rhetoric by US president Donald Trump and his team.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the US against consequences of the US economic terrorism, saying, "I've said it before, threats against Iran never work."

"Never threaten an Iranian. Try respect, that may work," he added.

"We don't differentiate between economic war and military war," he cautioned.

"The US has waged economic war against Iran, and a war is painful to every parties involved. We have a very clear notion that in a war, nobody wins. In a war, everybody loses the loss of some will be greater than the loss of others."

"What we say is that we exercise our self defense. Self defense is allowed. president Trump has announced that he waged economic war against Iran, and we have an obligation to defend our people against the economic warfare."

