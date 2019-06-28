Sanctions on Iranian officials sign of US desperation: Spox

Failed in reaching its goals through sanctions, the US government has decided to add the names of Iranian figures to the list of sanctions, Abbas Mousavi told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

There has been left no new sanctions that Washington had not imposed on Iran, he said adding that the policy has reached nowhere yet.

Referring to the meeting of remaining signatories to the nuclear deal that is about to convene in Vienna, the spokesman said, "Given the deadline set on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the meeting will have a significant impact on Tehran's future policies with regard to the deal."

The deal's survival depends on the implementation of it by all sides, he said.

"After the US illegal withdrawal from the deal, the remaining signatories pledged that they would not let the international achievement to be abolished, but they showed no will for preserving it, prompting Iran to react of its own free will and reduce its commitment," he said.

If the remaining signatories do not observe Iran's rights under the deal, the country can withdraw from it according to Articles 24 and 36, he added.

All mechanisms the European signatories might provide should be meant to meet Iran's demands in line with the nuclear deal content, Mousavi said highlighting that the INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) is required to ease Iran's financial activities.

"Iran is the only country that has been thoroughly committed to the deal, and therefore, Tehran expects the European countries and the US to remain committed in the same way," the spokesman said.

