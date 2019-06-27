Iran congratulates Mauritanian Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on election victory

"We hope to witness further growth, prosperity and deepening of relations between Iran and Mauritania,” said Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Mauritania’s electoral commission declared last week that government-backed candidate Mohamed Ould Ghazouani had won the presidency with 52% of the vote.

The largely peaceful election was the first in Mauritania’s history to elect a president democratically.

The sparsely populated Saharan nation won independence from France in 1960.

Former general and defense minister Ghazouani campaigned on continuing economic and security progress made under outgoing president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who took power in 2008 and won elections in 2009 and 2014.

