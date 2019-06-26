Iran should sue US over spy drone violation of its airspace: Russian strategist

"The only effective way is to file a complaint in an international court to hold the US accountable. There, Iran can offer its evidence to prove the US' criminality," Konstantin Sivkov, president of the Geopolitical Problems Academy, told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday.

He was referring to the shooting down of a stealth US drone that entered the Iranian airspace and territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

US President Donald Trump first said the unmanned aerial vehicle was flying over the international waters, but later took back his word.

The Russian defense expert noted that Trump could’ve been provided with false information about the drone’s exact location.

Sivkov said Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton is leading the US president towards a war with Iran against his own will.

“However, American military commanders have cautioned against the consequences of a possible war with Iran especially for the US bases in the Persian Gulf countries that are at the shooting range of Iranian missiles,” he warned in an interview with IRNA.

He praised Iran’s “wise” approach in recent tensions, saying Tehran has equipped its military with advanced technologies while it shows restraint facing the US provocative measures.

"Iran’s military readiness is preemptive that is being studied carefully by the US. Trump’s moving back from using force against Iran shows this reality,” according to Sivkov.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said Moscow has information and evidence that show the drone breached the Iranian airspace.

