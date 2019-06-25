Europe to be hurt by US ban on Iran drug campaign

"Iranian police use the cutting edge technology and equipment, but the sanctions have created restrictions to buy equipment claimed to have dual use, the situation has become hard for Iranian police. However, we do our best to provide the necessary equipment for the combat forces," said Brigadier-General Zahedi.

Today the police force apply smart equipment to combat bandits trafficking contraband opium; though, there have been created restrictions by the sanctions, he said.

"If, due to the sanctions, were do not get reinforced, we may be able to control drug trafficking to a certain level, but a part of it may slip though our fingers, so that the Europeans will be hurt."

Zahedian added that 3,757 policemen have been killed in action against the drug traffickers and 12 were injured or maimed.

