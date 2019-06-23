Arab analyst: US incapable, desperate vis-a-vis Iran

Qandil, who is known as a media and political expert in the Arab world, said in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that it is unlikely that a war will break out between Iran and the United States. In terms of military, the threats of America can be serious when it deploys hundreds of thousands of troops in Afghanistan, and the same number in Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq and the Arab countries, because when neutral zone on the border of Turkey and Syria was raised, General Martin Dempsey, commander of the US Army Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Congressional Security and Defense Committee that the buffer zone requires preparation for the start of the war, which requires half a million US troops. If the war with Syria needs this number of US troops, then how about the war with Iran?

He stressed, "With the reliance on limited number of fighters in some Arab countries, it is impossible to enter the war with Iran, these fighters will be easily targeted and will be destroyed in the first minutes of the war. If the United States wants to enter the war with Iran, it will withdraw from the region and withdraw all its interests from the area, for example, closing its military base in Qatar, and air defense forces in Saudi Arabia and forces in Iraq and in Syria and its navy fleet in the Persian Gulf will be deployed to waters outside the region, so that Iran cannot attack these positions.”

** America is in illusion

Qandil added, "The United States will check this option, but what it will do with Israel. Iran will take revenge upon Israel after the start of the war, and each missile to be fired against Iran, it will launch ten times more to the occupied territories.’

The analyst underlined that the American effort is that with exerting more pressure on the Iranian people, force them to choose between the main needs of life, and the missile program and the nuclear program and helping the resistance forces. The Americans have pinned hope to the illusion that only a few months are needed to make Iran surrender.

The Lebanese analyst went on to say that Interestingly, the United States had previously stated that if its interests or the interests of its allies were targeted by Iran or one of Iran's allies, it would react sharply, but we witness Ansarullah bombed Yanba oil pipelines in Saudi Arabia. After that, the United States announced that one of Iran's allies had attacked one of their allies. If the United States had the ability to enter the war, this was the best opportunity because they took the redline themselves, but the United States soon retreated and changed the military rules and declared it only if the interests of the United States and its forces were targeted we will have a tough reaction.

"It is nevertheless proven that the United States can enter a war of attrition, threatening its strategic and significant facilities without having to enter a war, and this situation has now become one factor of power," Qandil added.

On the other hand, Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo asked the president of the United States, Donald Trump, what strategy would be for Iran’s possible return to enriching uranium, which Trump responded without regard to Iran's domestic reality, Tehran will surrender under pressure and will come to us before it has had enough enriched uranium.

** Financial problems do not affect Iran's military readiness

Qandil underscored that "With this description, it's a game that the US itself does not know if it will succeed or not, but what if the United States does not succeed. It is noteworthy to mention that if Iran and the forces find themselves in trouble with their financial resources, this will affect Tehran's support for the security of the region, not Iran's military readiness. For example, the borders of Afghanistan and Pakistan will be disordered and drugs will easily reach Europe and other countries and a wave of refugees will flow to European countries.

In another part of the interview, referring to the issue of the freedom of Lebanon's businessman, "Nizar Zakka," the senior expert said that "By releasing Zakka, Iran accepted the request of Beirut and the President of Lebanon, of course Hezbollah and" Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah " have special respect in Iran and they were one of the factors that led Iran to agree to the request of the Lebanese president.

Qandil said Hezbollah is trying to help Michel Aoun to display the image of a respectable president whose statements have been approved by international assemblies.

He emphasized that when a country like Iran accepts the requests of the Christian president of a country like Lebanon, there are several messages there. Iran's message is that Lebanon is an important country, and the Lebanese Christian president is a symbol of mutual understanding between Muslims and Christians in the region, and Tehran seeks to strengthen this issue.

Qandil went on to say that by releasing Zakka, Iran proved to other countries, it is not a rigid and violent state that cannot interact with, but can negotiate with, and it may be possible for some of the prisoners to be released on the basis of a judicial sentence issued against them. It means that Iran is in favor of negotiation.

