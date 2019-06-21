UN reiterates Iran JCPOA commitments

"The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of declared nuclear material at the nuclear facilities and locations outside facilities where nuclear material is customarily used (LOFs) declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement," António Guterres said.

He added: "Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities for Iran remained ongoing. Since Implementation Day, the Agency has been verifying and monitoring the implementation by Iran of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA."

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said the EU together with the international community will try to keep Iran nuclear deal.

“First and foremost, it is important for us to keep Iran fully compliant with its commitments under the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) – Iran nuclear deal,” Mogherini said upon her arrival at the European Council.

She added: “We will continue to work in this direction with our member-states and with the rest of the international community. This is the work "we are trying to do now".

Meanwhile earlier, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Monday that the visit to Iran of EEAS Secretary General Helga Schmid is a token of the EU support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Secretary General Schmid also used this opportunity to reiterate the EU's continued commitment to the JCPOA which is key to increasing stability and security in the Middle East and a crucial element of the global Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the statement said.

It added: “JCPOA has been working and delivering on its primary goal which is to ensure that Iran does not acquire material or equipment to develop a nuclear weapon.”

EEAS reiterated: “The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed in 15 reports that Iran abides by its nuclear related commitments.”

“In particular, Secretary General discussed in Iran current EU efforts, together with other European partners, to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran, making operational the Special Purpose Vehicle "SPV", the statement noted.

The special purpose vehicle INSTEX was adopted by foreign ministers of the European trio on the sidelines of a European Union summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest on January 1.

INSTEX has been registered at the address of France's Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris. German banker Per Fischer has been appointed for six months long to run it.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish