Envoy: Illusions about Zangezur Corridor will not come true

"Iran does not oppose the unblocking, but the process must happen under the national jurisdiction of the countries involved," Mehdi Sobhani was quoted by Armen Press as saying.

“Our stance regarding the unblocking issue is very clear and obvious. We do not oppose the unblocking, but we are sure that all actions within the framework of the unblocking must take place under national and state sovereignty.

"All dreams and illusions regarding the Zangezur corridor will never become reality,” he stressed.

He also reiterated Iran's opposition to extraterritoriality in Armenian territory.

“We are sure that all control must be fulfilled by the Armenian government, under its sovereignty,” he noted.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, he said, "We have many capacities for cooperation."

Actions, especially in the field of road, bridge and building construction, are aimed at serving the people of the two countries and developing transportation, Sobhani said.

A very bright future awaits the two countries and "we are determined to use all the capacities", he added.

9376**2050