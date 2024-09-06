Iran embassy lauds Al-Biruni contributions to advancement of human sciences

"September marks the birthday of one of Iran's most distinguished scientific figures, Abu Rayhan Biruni (Al-Biruni), often compared to Galileo, Aristotle, and Da Vinci for his expertise across various fields of knowledge," the Iranian Embassy in the UK wrote on its X account on Friday.

"During the Islamic Golden Age, Iranians made significant contributions to the advancement of human sciences, with Biruni as a prominent example," the message reads.

"Centuries after his passing, his legacy endures not only through his scientific contributions but also as a cultural link between Iran, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan," it added.

"This is because he was born in what is now Uzbekistan, then part of Iran, and was buried in present-day Afghanistan, also part of Iranian territory at the time," the embassy noted.

"At the top of the image is a statue of Abu Rayhan Biruni located in Laleh Park, Tehran, while the bottom features portraits of Biruni alongside Leonardo da Vinci, Aristotle and Galileo."

Abu Rayhan Muhammad ibn Ahmad al-Biruni, commonly known as al-Biruni, was a Khwarazmian Iranian scholar and polymath during the Islamic Golden Age.

He has variously been called the founder of Indology, comparative religion, modern geodesy, and the first anthropologist.

Biruni was born on September 4, 973 AD and passed away on December 13, 1048.

