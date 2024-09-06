AEOI chief says no deviation in Iran's nuclear program

For more than 20 years, the nuclear case has been opened for Iran, and the arrogance system and the Zionists claim that Iran has a secret and undeclared nuclear program, and with this trick, these centers want to put pressure on the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran, Eslami said on Friday.

IAEA is responsible for investigating who gives it news about nuclear activity in any corner of the world, and its arrangement is done by the arrogance system, he added.

Iran and the P5+1 participated in Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA , he said, adding that Iran agreed to limit its enriched uranium capacity and put it under strict supervision, and it was decided to apply the restrictions at a certain time under the double supervision of the IAEA, and to close the case of the alleged locations and programs, and to impose sanctions.

Iran signed this document and agreements were made, but after some time the US decided to withdraw from this agreement and former US President Donald Trump withdrew from this agreement, he noted.

The IAEA announced that there are no deviations in Iran's nuclear program, but it was stopped when the US withdrew from the JCPOA, which coincided with an economic war against Iran, Eslami said.

The US announced that Iran will not see the 40th anniversary of the victory of the revolution, but Iran was faithful to its commitments, and we have witnessed the strength of Iran in this regard, he added.

