Iran's FM underlines using all capacities for developing Iran-Serbia ties

Araghchi considered strengthening friendly relations with Serbia and stability in the Balkans among the foreign policy approaches of the current Iranian government.

He emphasized Iran's position to support the territorial integrity of Serbia and fundamentally oppose the border and geopolitical changes in different regions.

Meanwhile, Marko Đurić congratulated Araghchi and expressed hope that friendly relations between the two countries will further expand.

He hailed increase in economic cooperation between the two countries and invited the Iranian economic sectors to actively participate in Expo 2027 in Belgrade.

He appreciated Iran's support to the territorial integrity of Serbia as valuable and worthy of appreciation.

