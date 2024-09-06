Sep 6, 2024, 8:10 PM
News ID: 85588599
T T
1 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran's FM underlines using all capacities for developing Iran-Serbia ties

Sep 6, 2024, 8:10 PM
News ID: 85588599
Iran's FM underlines using all capacities for developing Iran-Serbia ties

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi In a phone call with his Serbian counterpart stressed using all available mechanisms necessary for developing relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

Araghchi considered strengthening friendly relations with Serbia and stability in the Balkans among the foreign policy approaches of the current Iranian government.

He emphasized Iran's position to support the territorial integrity of Serbia and fundamentally oppose the border and geopolitical changes in different regions.

Meanwhile, Marko Đurić congratulated Araghchi and expressed hope that friendly relations between the two countries will further expand.

He hailed increase in economic cooperation between the two countries and invited the Iranian economic sectors to actively participate in Expo 2027 in Belgrade.

He appreciated Iran's support to the territorial integrity of Serbia as valuable and worthy of appreciation.

9376**2050

1 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .