Turkmenistan President's books unveiled in Tehran

The event was held in line with marking 'Turkmenistan Cultural Week' in Iran.

During the ceremony, Shamuradov held talks with Head of National Library of Iran Ashraf Boroujerdi.

During the meeting between Iran cultural attaché in Turkmenistan Reza Khanian, Hashemi and Shamuradov, both sides discussed different cultural issues and unveiled Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow's book about 'Silk Road'.

Referring to historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and Turkmenistan, Khanian described holding cultural week in Tehran as an opportunity to bolster and expand cultural and political relations between the two countries.

Elaborating on Turkmen's minister's plan during the cultural week, he said exhibition of documents and manuscripts of the Seljuk period will be underway for three days in National Library of Iran.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish