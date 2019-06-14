Iran describes US allegations as B Team's sabotage diplomacy

The B-Team in Zarif’s remarks refers to a number of anti-Iran hawks, including John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, and crown prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I warned of exactly this scenario a few months ago, not because I'm clairvoyant, but because I recognize where the #B_Team is coming from," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a message released in his Twitter account.

"That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence—only makes it abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy—including by @AbeShinzo—and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran," he added.

Zarif noted that "Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while PM @AbeShinzo was meeting with Ayatollah @khamenei_ir for extensive and friendly talks. "

He added that "suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning".

"Iran's proposed Regional Dialogue Forum is imperative."

The Iranian navy announced that the causes and dimensions of the recent accidents for tankers in the Sea of Oman are under investigation.

After receiving information on the accident in the Sea of Oman, the Iranian navy dispatched air-to-sea rescue and patrolling equipment to the accident site, the Iranian army said.

Due to the distance of ships from the Iranian coast, a non-Iranian vessel attended the accident site before others and after receiving the first ship’s crew delivered them to the Iranian rescue ships, it added.

Their nationalities are under investigation, Iranian army reiterated.

Iranian navy has always spared no effort for sending humanitarian aid regardless of the nationality of ships' crew.

Al-Mayadeen TV Network, meantime, reported on Thursday morning that attack against two big oil tankers, one from Singapore and another one from Norway, carrying crude oil for Japan were affected by two explosions in the Oman Sea.

The tankers were damaged in the waters of the Gulf of Oman and then fire broke out in the vessels.

Earlier, an informed source told IRNA that 44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman this morning have been rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan's maritime search and rescue center.

The sailors have been transported to Jask Port in east of southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as a result of Iran's humanitarian aid and assistance, the source said.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the source said.

Earlier, foreign media had reported that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.

