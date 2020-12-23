Dec 23, 2020, 9:01 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 84158437
0 Persons

Tags

Afghan official meets with FM Zarif

Afghan National Security official Hamdullah Mohib, currently on a visit to Tehran, met and held talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday. Tehran, Iran. , 2020. IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadloo.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 8 =