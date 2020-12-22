Shamkhani urges Tehran-Kabul cooperation to destroy ISIS

Referring to the meeting with the National Security Advisor of Afghan President, Hamdullah Mohib, Shamkhani wrote on his twitter account that the need for the US withdrawal from the region and Afghanistan's special place for Iran was emphasized during the meeting.

He also added that the need to build the necessary infrastructure for the development of bilateral relations, Iran's strong support for the legitimate government of Afghanistan, and the need for cooperation to destroy the ISIS in the meeting with Mohib was emphasized.

Hamdullah Mohib arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to meet and hold talks with high political and security officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

