Bakhtiari Tribes wedding ceremony

Wedding ceremony is a beautiful custom of Bakhtiari tribes which is held in the open-air in the heart of nature with breathtaking views. Bakhtiari men and women dance in harmony with songs being played by their traditional musical instruments. Traditional Bakhtiari costumes and dress are one of the attractions of these ceremonies with luminous colors. Shahrekord,Iran. August 16, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Almomen.
