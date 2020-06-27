Zardlimeh Waterfall in Iran

Zardlime or Bouyine waterfall is situated in Ardel County, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. This waterfall has 65 meters width and 40 meters height. In addition to the waterfall itself, the path to reach is full of wonder and beauty. Along the way, it is surrounded by oak, walnut and pomegranate trees. This waterfall is one of the sources of the Karun River. Ardel, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, Iran. June 27, 2020. IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi

