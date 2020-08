Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz visits Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Privince. he calls for utilization of the provincial tourist resorts to develop tourism. He met with Governor General of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province Eqbal Abbasi and took part in the joint meeting of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province with Austria. Shahrekord, Iran. August 3, 2020. IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.

