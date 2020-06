June 10 is celebrated as World Handicraft Day worldwide. Chaleshtar in the central district of Shahrekord, the provincial capital of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari is Iran's first carpet village. Chaleshtar in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari carpet is one of the world's leading industries due to the authenticity of Dumotox paint, which has been approved by UNESCO. Shahrekord, Iran. June 9, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Almomen.

