Keramat Garden in Shahrekord

The photo album depicts Keramat garden which protects injured animals or their survived children that have been handed over to Mr. Keramatullah Riahi in Shahrekord, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province, Iran. He takes care of these animals to grow up and regain their health. These animals are kept 30 km away from Shahrekord, next to the Zayandeh Roud. Keramat Garden has started its activities with three mountain goats and currently has 27 mountain goats and mountain ewes. June 29, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Almomen.

