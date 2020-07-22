Jul 22, 2020, 9:49 AM
Zarif, Lavrov discuss regional, international issues

Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov held talks about issues with a focus on regional and international issues and implementation of the JCPOA on Tuesday. July 22, 2020. IRNA/Akbar Sharifi.

