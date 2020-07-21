Jul 21, 2020, 7:46 PM
Zarif and Lavrov discuss regional, international issues

Moscow, July 21, IRNA – Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov met and held talks about issues with a focus on regional topics, international and centered on the JCPOA on Tuesday.

Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were present in the meeting between Zarif and Lavrov.

