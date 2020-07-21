FM Zarif: Iran-Russia ties at highest level

At the beginning of his official meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked his Russian counterpart for hosting him during his 30th visit to Russia, and, and said, "I think I have broken a record among my counterparts in this regard."

"We are pleased that Russia has confronted the US unilateral policies at the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Zarif said while congratulating Russian FM on a recent referendum to amend the country's constitution.

The top Iranian diplomat underscored that Russia's approach makes the role of Russia and China as significant in maintaining the JCPOA and the whole world recognize this role.

According to the agreement between the presidents of the two countries, it is good that "we work closely together on this issue", Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that in terms of bilateral relations and regional issues, it is a good opportunity for both sides to follow the latest developments in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, and other parts of the region.

Zarif said that today, Iran-Russia relations have the strongest status compared to previous decades, adding, "We hope to firmly pursue these relations and for a long-term period because it is definitely in the interest of the two countries and based on mutual respect and it guarantees peace and security in the world.

