Isfahan's Naqsh-e Jahan Square in time of Coronavirus

Naqsh-e Jahan Square Known as Imam Square, this place as the most famous attraction of Isfahan city is placed at the center of Isfahan, Iran. It is an important historical place and one of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.People this year and nowadays, with the outbreak of coronavirus and the risk of the virus, stay in their homes .Isfahan, Iran. April 14, 2020. IRNA/ Zahra Baghban.

6125**1430 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish