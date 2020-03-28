Iran's ‘Neighbors First’ policy shines during last year in ties with Pakistan

It can be said that Iran's policy of ‘Neighbors First’ gave a new life to relations between the two neighboring and friendly countries.

Iran and Pakistan had a busy year with numerous important visits to different areas of mutual cooperation.

Iran and Pakistan have been enjoying strong brotherly relations since the creation of Pakistan way back in 1947. Since then the two countries have always been supporting each other on world issues.

**Farvardin

During the month Pakistan handed over four Iranian border guards who were kidnapped by terrorists to Iranian authorities.

In the same month, an international Nowruz festival was held in Pakistan’s Islamabad with the active participation of Iran and other countries where it is celebrated. President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi was the chief guest on the occasion.

In Farvardin, Pakistan extended condolences and sympathies to the Iranian government on the loss of human lives due to heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal in a statement said people and the government of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces.

During the same month, speakers at a conference in Pakistan stressed the need for closer cooperation among Iran, Pakistan, and Russia for regional peace and stability.

They were speaking at a one-day international conference on Pakistan-Russia Strategic Relations organized by Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) in Islamabad.

During that month, Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi informed a parliamentary panel that the government soon is going to launch a ferry service for pilgrims to Iran.

In a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, he said that large vessels would be used for the ferry service from Karachi to Bandar Abbas via Gwadar.

In Farvardin Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said his government is working on the restoration of the Quetta-Taftan-Zahedan railway track.

During the same month, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said that external factors and the third party cannot harm all-weather friendship between Iran and Pakistan.

“Relations between the two countries must reach its maximum level, both in official, inter-governmental and public tracks,” he said while speaking to senior Pakistani journalists and TV anchors at Nowruz meeting in the embassy.

In the month Pakistan dispatched humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Iran.

In Farvardin, Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested the most wanted terrorist belonging to the banned Jundullah terrorist organization in the southern city of Karachi.

In the same month, Embassy of Iran in Pakistan strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta which killed 20 people and injured 48 others.

During that month, Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said that close people-to-people contact between Iran and Pakistan is the most important asset of bilateral ties.

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Muhammad Qamarullah Chaudhry said that "the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran would further enhance strong relations between Iran and Pakistan".

In Farvardin Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani called for raising the volume of trade exchanges with Pakistan to $5 billion until 2021.

Addressing a ceremony marking Pakistan Day in Tehran he hoped the goal will be materialized by establishing banking ties and finalization of free trade memorandum of understanding.

During the same month, Iranian security forces deported 160 illegal Pakistani nationals who entered Iran without legal documents.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, ahead of his maiden official visit to Iran said Islamabad attaches great importance to its relations with Iran.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honordoost who called on him in Islamabad.

**Ordibehesht

In the month Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan paid his first two-day official visit to Iran.

Imran Khan, who started his trip with the pilgrimage of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam Shrine in Mashad, was officially welcomed by President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran. After talks with Rouhani and attending a joint press conference with the president, he was received by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During the month Iranian security forces deported 223 illegal Pakistani nationals who entered Iran without legal documents.

In the same month, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior notified a new visa policy under which nationals of 48 countries including Iran were allowed to get visas on arrival.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor in the month said that Pakistan has increased the number of troops along the joint border with Iran.

In the same month, Pakistani security forces killed five terrorists in two separate operations in the Pakistani province of Balochistan near the Iranian border.

In the month Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his resolve to complete the gas pipeline project with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the same month International Conference on Cooperation between Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey was held with the presence of ambassadors, academics, researchers, and students from the three countries at Meyra Palace in Ankara.

In Ordibehesht Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan met with the head of Pakistan’s top religious party and discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

During his meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq in Islamabad, Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost called for forging unity among Muslim Ummah to overcome challenges to the Islamic world.

In the month senior political figures and leading Pakistani thinker said that Pakistan would not become part of any military misadventure against Iran.

They emphasized on the government to strengthen relations with Iran by addressing issues of mutual concern and building trade ties.

During the month Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost called on Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and discussed prospects of cooperation between the two friendly neighboring states in oil and gas sectors.

In Ordibehesht, senior Pakistani film director and producer Sayed Noor visited Iran and announced to make a film in collaboration with Iranian cinema.

In the month Pakistani Foreign Minister said the government is fully aware of regional developments and carefully monitoring growing Iran-US tensions.

Giving briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan desires a peaceful border with Iran.

During the month Pakistan Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Textile, Industries, and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said Iran and Pakistan are working on a barter trade deal mechanism to enhance bilateral trade.

In the month Pakistan's former army chief said the Zionist regime must not think of any military misadventure with Iran backed by the US, as Iranians are capable of giving a big surprise to the illegitimate state threatening its very existence.

General (retd) Mirza Aslam Beg in his article published in daily 'The Nation’ said it appears that both the USA and the Zionist regime have learned no lessons from their contemporary wars in the region.

**Khordad

In the month Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif paid a two-day official visit to Pakistan and held talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In the month of June Director General West Asia at Iran's ministry of foreign affairs, Seyed Rasoul Mousavi paid an official visit to Quetta city of the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan.

During the Khordad Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan held a special ceremony to observe the international Al-Quds day in June to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

In the same month, Iranian Consul General in Quetta, the southwestern city of Pakistan Mohammad Rafiee urged Pakistani officials to open banking branches on border areas with Iran. He complained that the absence of banking branches on border areas encouraged illegal trade between Pakistan and Iran.

In the month four-member Iranian parliamentary delegation led by the head of Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani visited Pakistan.

In the same month, Iran’s deputy of Interior Ministry for security and law Hossein Zolfaghari visited Pakistan to attend Q4 talks on Afghan Refugees repatriation.

During a meeting with Pakistan Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah he said that the Pakistan government and its intelligence agencies must intensify their efforts to safely recover three more abducted Iranian border guards.

In Khordad Chairman of Pakistani Senate says tension in the region is not in anyone's interest so we expect that Iran and the United States will resolve their issues through dialogue.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that tension in the region would be detrimental for the regional peace and the US would not get anything by escalating tensions with Iran

In the same month, nine bogies of Iran-Pakistan freight train got derailed in southwestern Balochistan’s Chaghi district.

During the month, Iranian security forces deported 268 illegal Pakistani nationals who entered Iran without legal documents.

** Tir

In the month ambassador of Iran to Pakistan said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a peace-loving country, but would not bow down to American hegemony.

Speaking at a televised program themed 'Diplomatic Enclave’ at PTV world news channel, Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost said the Iranian nation stands united against the American influence in the region.

In the month Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost met special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Information and Broadcasting who said cooperation in the fields of media and culture would further cement Iran-Pakistan ties.

In the same month Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade Reza Rahmani visited Pakistan and held talks with Pakistani leaders on the expansion of trade and other matters of mutual interests.

During the visit, Iran and Pakistan also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

In Tir Pakistani senior politicians and religious leaders warning against the US and Zionist conspiracies against the Muslim nations, strongly condemned the US aggressive policies in the region and extended their full support to Iran.

They were speaking at a national conference on Changing Regional Situation and Role of Pakistan organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) in Islamabad.

In the month Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade says economies of Iran and Pakistan complement each other and enhanced trade ties would benefit the people of the two brotherly states.

Reza Rahmani said this while heading an Iranian delegation at a meeting with representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

During the month Iran's Minister of Science Mansour Gholami had said that science and technology can be the focus of strong relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

In a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart in the Iranian central city of Isfahan, Gholami said that the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is playing a significant role in the cooperation of the developing nations.

In the month and Pakistan agreed to further strengthen border cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to expedite the opening of new border crossing points with mutual understanding.

The consensus was reached in the second session of the Pakistan-Iran Higher Border Commission (HBC) held in Islamabad.

In Tir Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) and Pakistan’s Centre for Peace, Security and Development Studies (CPSD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation.

President of IPIS Dr. Seyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour and Chairman of CPSD Abdullah Dadabhoy signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Chief Minister House in Karachi.

** Mordad

In this month, Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency Zia Hashemi said he will make use of all capacities of the agency to develop Tehran-Islamabad relations.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan In the same month expressing satisfaction over ties with Iran warned of serious consequences of provoking Iran.

Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington the premier said Pakistan has a decent relationship with Iran.

In the month of August, a 16-member Peace and Friendship Bikers Rally traveled to Iran In connection with the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan.

This was the first time that such Iran-bound rally had been organized to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan.

In the same month, Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser during a telephonic conversation with Speaker of Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Ali Larijani discussed the situation in the Kashmir region.

In Mordad, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called for a diplomatic settlement of Kashmir issue, saying that Iran advocates the restoration of rights of the Muslims living in other countries.

In the month Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal expressed concerns over the US sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying that all issues should be resolved peacefully through diplomatic means.

In the month Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri had a phone conversation with commander of Pakistani army General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the conversation, he said that Iran and Pakistan along with other Islamic states are very concerned about ongoing developments in Kashmir.

In the same month, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by phone to congratulate him on Eid Al-Adha. During the talk he called for a diplomatic settlement of Kashmir issue, saying that Iran advocates the restoration of rights of the Muslims living in other countries.

**Shahrivar

In the month Pakistan’s Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan during a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said that his country is looking forward to enhancing energy cooperation with Iran.

In the month Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on current developments in Kashmir.

In the same month, a special ceremony was held to honor the participants of Peace and Friendship Iran-bound Bikers Rally, titled "Yar-e- Mun Iran" at Iranian Cultural Center Lahore.

In Shahrivar, the spokesperson of Pakistan's Army had said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is an important country in the region and nobody can ignore the key role of the country in regional peace.

In the month Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs said the government is consulting all the stakeholders to facilitate Shia pilgrims’ tour to the holy shrines in Iran.

Religious Affairs Minister Nurul Haq Qadri said this during a meeting to discuss the facilities available to the Shia pilgrims wishing to pay pilgrimage to the holy shrines in Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

In the same month, a 19-member Pakistani team traveled Iran to participate in the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship.

In the month a two-day regional conference to combat trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants was held in Pakistan’s Islamabad with Islamic Republic of Iran’s presence.

A representative from Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mehdi Rafei, an expert from Interior Ministry, Vahid Hosseini Kia and Omid Sarvari, Iran's anti-narcotics officer were part of the Iranian delegation.

In the month embassy of Iran in Islamabad organized a meeting of Pakistani tour operators and travel agents at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad on Saturday to discuss the promotion of religious and health tourism.

During the month Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa Commander of the Southern Command said that fencing of the border with Iran is continuing apace as 30 kilometers of the construction work has been completed so far.

** Mehr

In the month Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi had two meetings with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif at United Nations headquarters in New York on regional security and bilateral ties.

In the month Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York.

In September, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing concerns over developments in the Persian Gulf region said that war is not a solution to any issue and would lead to more problems and tensions.

He was speaking at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York.

He said his country would try its best to de-escalate tensions between Iran, the US, and Saudi Arabia.

During the month, Islamic Republic of Iran expressed deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the deadly earthquake in Pakistan.

In the month, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan held a special ceremony to observe the anniversary of Iran’s Sacred Defense Week.

In the month, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said that regional cooperation is the only way forward to overcome the problems and there is no need for interference and presence of external forces in our region.

In Mehr Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan (ANF) Major General Muhammad Arif Malik visited Iran.

In the month Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed regret and extended his condolences on the death of dozens of Pakistani citizens in an earthquake shaking the country.

In the month the freight train service between Iran and Pakistan got derailed due to flash floods in southwestern Balochistan province.

In the month Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region traveled to Iran for his second official visit to the country.

During the visit, the Prime Minister had meetings with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi who accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to Iran in October said that Pakistan is making sincere efforts to establish peace in the region.

He said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran was held in a pleasant atmosphere.

In the month Iran’s parliament speaker Ali Larijani met with his Pakistani counterpart Asad Qaiser on the sidelines of the 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade.

In the month Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan is doing everything to help lower tensions and ensure the preservation of regional peace and security.

He said that as part of the peace efforts, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Iran and Saudi Arabia to defuse tensions and promote peace and stability in the region.

During the month Iranian security forces deported 128 illegal Pakistani nationals who entered Iran without legal documents.

** Aban

In the month Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the sidelines of the NAM summit in Baku. The Iranian president during the meeting praised Iran-Pakistan relations as growing and developing, noting the two nations 'deep ties and ties and said that the two countries' top officials are determined to fully develop Tehran-Islamabad ties.

In the month Pakistan’s Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost expressed hope that both Iran and Pakistan would work together for regional peace and development.

In Aban Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid his second official visit to Iran. General Bajwa held talks with President Rouhani, Zarif, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi along with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

In the month Pakistan’s Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) had suggested the establishment of Pakistan-Iran joint chamber of commerce and industry to boost trade.

During the month the head of Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Naveed Qamar traveled to Iran where he said Islamabad has never and will not support Washington against illegal sanctions imposed on Iran because these sanctions not only harm Iran but are also detrimental for Pakistan and the region.

In Aban Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said Iran and Pakistan have always been in support of each other in all international circles and at the same time have no restrictions on the development of Tehran-Islam relations.

Reza Rahmani, in a meeting with the chairman and members of the Iran-Pakistan Friendship Group, said that Iran views its fraternal relations with Pakistan as a strategic and deep relationship and should take better steps based on mutual interests and in the framework of expanding bilateral relations as well as developing existing capacities.

During the month outgoing Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost held farewell meetings with Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, President Arif Alvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

In the same month, Islamabad Policy and Research Institute organized Margalla Dialogue 2019 on "Peace and Development in South Asia, Middle East, Central Asia" which was also attended by Former ambassador of Iran to Ireland Javad Kachoueian.

In the month Pakistan hosted an international course on Assistance and Protection against Chemical Weapons in collaboration with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) which was attended by seven countries including Iran.

During the month Iranian security forces deported 291 illegal Pakistani nationals who entered Iran without legal documents.

** Azar

In the month Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association (PFOWA) held its annual charity bazaar, during which the Iranian stall became center of attraction.

In the same month, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad and its consulates in Pakistan started the launch of e-visa service for Pakistani nationals to promote people to people contact and tourism.

During Azar Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that strengthening ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a major achievement of Islamabad's foreign policy.

In Azar meeting of the 7th Joint Border Trade Committee (JBTC) of Iran and Pakistan was held in Zahedan.

In the month, Directorate of Pakistan, Customs Intelligence seized 140,000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel near the eastern city of Lahore.

In the same month sixth meeting of the permanent border, the committee was held at the Taftan border during which Iran asked Pakistan to help recovering remaining abducted border guards.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the month said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan are entering into a new era of cooperation.

He made the remarks during a meeting titled ‘Business Connect’ organized by the ministry for foreign affairs to discuss prospects and the importance of economic diplomacy.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the month directed the ministry of commerce to expedite the process of setting up border markets with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the month Commander Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi visited Pakistan to enhance cooperation between the two states in the maritime sector.

During Azar Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of 8th Ministerial, Heart of Asia Conference in Istanbul.

In the month newly appointed ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini arrived in Islamabad.

In Azar, Pakistan appointed Rahim Hayat Qureshi as the new ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the month a three-day 15th Build Asia Exhibition was held in Pakistan’s Karachi with the presence of ten companies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the same month, a team of experienced Iranian doctors from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini hospital conducted a first-ever free liver transplant and hepatitis camp in Pakistan.

The two-day camp was organized in collaboration with Pak Health Care center in the Eastern city of Lahore for deserving patients.

In the same month, former Iranian ambassador and expert on international affairs Akbar Gasemi visited Pakistan to participate at an international conference titled “Cross Regional Media Fusion among the Belt and Road Partners” organized by the Center for Global and Strategic Studies, (CGSS) in Islamabad.

In the month Iranian Border Guards Commander Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee visited Pakistan and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance maritime security cooperation.

During the month Iranian security forces deported 95 illegal Pakistani nationals who entered Iran without legal documents.

**Dey

In the month Iran's Deputy Health Minister for Medical Education Bagher Larijani visited Pakistan and met with top Pakistani leadership to enhance Iran-Pakistan cooperation in the health sector.

In the month 23rd meeting of Iran-Pakistan joint border commission held in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

In the month Secretary General Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen condemned the US act of assassinating the IRGC commander terming it as the beginning of a new war against Muslim Ummah.

During Dey Iran and Pakistan signed an agreement to strengthen border and security cooperation at the conclusion of the three-day session of the 23rd meeting of Iran-Pakistan joint border commission.

The signing ceremony of the border agreement was held in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan with members of two countries, including Iran's Consul General Mohammad Rafiee.

In the same month, Pakistani political activists and members of religious groups rallied to condemn the US heinous act to assassinate IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

In Dey Pakistan in its reaction to the US heinous act to assassinate IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani says unilateral actions and use of force must be avoided.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement said Pakistan viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region

Members of Pakistani Senate in Dey expressed serious concerns over the situation arising after the assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US.

In the same month, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) stressed the need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement following the assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US.

In Dey Pakistan Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in a statement said that targeted assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US has upped the ante of armed conflict in the region.

In a tweet she said that Iran has declared it an act of war, it is in no one's interest to have a war in an already volatile region.

In the month Chief of Pakistan’s major Islamic party and senior politician said Trump by assassinating IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani wants to initiate new war in the Middle East and Muslim Ummah.

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman at a press conference here said Trump’s actions are only focused to escape impeachment proceedings against him.

During the same month, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan held a ceremony to commemorate the martyrdom of the IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

In Dey Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on current regional developments.

In the month spokesperson of Pakistan Army said his country will not allow its soil to be used against anyone and will play its role to secure peace in the region.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor talking to a private channel said these sentiments had been expressed by both the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the month of Dey Pakistan’s Minister for Aviation strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani in the US targeted airstrike.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan talking to reporters expressed worries over the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, which “will surely have serious implications” for Pakistan.

In the same month, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the situation arising after the assassination of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike is grave, urging the international community to play its role to de-escalate the tensions.

During the month Former Pakistan Army Chief said Iran with its high-tech weapon capability coupled with Cyber and A1 technologies is fully capable to challenge the US and Zionist regime.

General (r) Mirza Aslam Beg in an article published in daily ‘the Nation’ said Iran has suffered for the past four decades at the hands of America and Israel and now is the time for Iran, to break the shackle.

In Dey, Foreign Minister of Pakistan called upon the US to remain careful in an escalation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a statement said that Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation arising after Iran's missile attack on the US base in Iraq.

In the same month, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan opened a condolence book to pay homage to IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Foreign ambassadors, senior diplomats, Pakistani politicians, and officials signed the condolence book and expressed their sympathy with the people and the government of Iran on the tragic incident.

Newly appointed ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in Dey called on Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss regional developments.

In the month the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan extended condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the loss of precious lives in a tragic airplane crash in Tehran.

In Dey Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that his country is ready to play a positive role in reducing tensions between Iran and the US.

Addressing a large gathering in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is likely to become a country that would help to bring peace in other countries.

In the month Pakistan's Minister of State for Safron and Narcotics Control says the assassination of IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US is an act against humanity.

Shehryar Afridi made the remarks while talking to Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini after signing the condolence book at the embassy in Islamabad.

In Dey, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi while discussing the regional situation with the new ambassador of Iran to Pakistan said that he would soon visit Iran on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Ministry in a statement said Ambassador Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed recent tensions between Tehran and Washington in the meeting at the Parliament House.

During the month Consul general of Iran in Pakistan’s Karachi asked the US to leave the region and urged the countries in the region to create their own security.

Ahmad Mohammadi addressing a seminar organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs said the US can’t even protect its forces then how can it provide security to the region.

During Dey President Hassan Rouhani said that since Iran believes dispute among Muslim states will not benefit anyone, Tehran welcomes Islamabad's efforts to boost peace and stability in the region.

In a meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, President Rouhani added that Iran is keen to have close and friendly relations with all regional states, as under the current situation, all should work for regional peace and stability and cooperate to ease tensions in the region.

In the month torrential rains and flash floods have once again damaged railway track in southwestern Balochistan province causing the suspension of Iran-Pakistan freight train service.

In Dey Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan expressing deep concerns over the evolving situation in the Persian Gulf region says escalation with the Islamic Republic of Iran would be catastrophic.

In an exclusive interview with German television DW, he said a military conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia would be disastrous for Pakistan.

During the month Pakistani Foreign Minister said at the end of his visit said that Pakistan does not claim to be a mediator but the Pakistani Government calls for a de-escalation between Tehran and Washington.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Embassy in Washington Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan wants the region not to be engulfed in a new war.

In the month a Pakistani delegation visited Iran to condole Gen Soleimani assassination by the US.

**Bahaman

In the month Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan addressing a special session of World Economic Forum in Davos said that during a meeting with US President Donald Trump he warned that war with Iran would be disastrous.

“War is not the way to resolve issues and the worst thing that could happen is if there is a conflict between Iran and the US and its allies, as it will be disastrous,” said PM Imran.

"We have had issues with Iran in the past in discussing common borders, and now Pakistan is taking steps to improve these issues," Imran Khan said Wednesday at the International Media Council meeting in Davos.

In Bahaman Iran and Pakistan agreed to enhance cooperation on human rights at all international forums while emphasizing the need for exchange of experiences among all Muslim states on human rights.

The consensus was reached at a meeting between Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad-Ali Hosseini and Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

In the month Pakistan’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said that his country is committed to enhancing cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the energy sector.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

In the same month, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed the recent statements issued by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia expressing their readiness for talks to resolve disputes.

Qureshi while responding to a question of IRNA at the foreign ministry termed these statements as a positive development.

In Bahaman Chairman of Pakistani Senate and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran discussed further strengthening of parliamentary ties between the two countries as well as the regional developments.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Ambassador Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini during the meeting discussed a wide range of bilateral relations, development strategies, regional developments and cooperation between the two countries at the international forums.

In the month, the Islamic Republic of Iran offered Pakistan joint training programs for Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials for conducting joint operations with Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) of Iran to help stop the movement of illicit drugs.

According to a statement of Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) the offer was made by Iran's Ambassador to Islamabad Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a meeting with Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi in the Pakistani capital.

During the month of Bahman, Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, acknowledged the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields, calling for people-to-people contact between the two countries.

Firdous Ashiq Awan made the remarks in a meeting with the new Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

In the month Interior Minister of Pakistan vowed to further enhance border cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran to prevent terrorism and drug trafficking.

Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah was talking to the new Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on him.

The two sides also discussed the performance of the Special Security Committee between Iran and Pakistan.

In the same month, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan highlighting Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) urged regional states not to make enemies on the basis of the delusion of buying security and development from outside.

Delivering a lecture at Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI), a local think tank, on ‘Pak-Iran Peace and Security Cooperation’ on Thursday, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said that Iran believes in security for all, but for the realization of the vision of an all-encompassing peace, all sides will have to take clear steps.

In the month Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan terming the so-called 'Deal of Century' as an attempt to usurp the rights of Palestinians said no one can expect peace or stability where there is a role of Satan or the US.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks in response to a question at his first public appearance since undertaking the post of the ambassador in Pakistan at Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI).

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan in Bahaman said the US and Zionist regime are desperately trying to write new agenda to weaken the Islamic World.

Delivering a lecture at Islamabad Strategic Studies Institute (ISSI) on “41st Anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution and Iran-Pakistan relations” Mohammad Ali Hosseini warned that enemies of Islam are desperately looking to distract Muslims from their religions and Islamic identity.

During the month Pakistan’s Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that his country is going to enhance brotherly relations with Iran and bilateral trade and investment are the potential areas for furthering this cooperation.

The Pakistani adviser said in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

In the meeting, both sides discussed various ways and means to enhance mutual cooperation and bilateral trade and investment.

In Bahaman Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini rules out any talks with the US due to ongoing economic and state terrorism against the brave nation of Iran.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks as a keynote speaker at a seminar on “41st Anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution and Iran-Pakistan relations” organized by Islamabad Strategic Studies Institute (ISSI).

In the month Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan’s Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee has agreed to boost military cooperation and joint border security between the two states.

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with General Nadeem Raza at army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

In the month of Bahaman Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting says Iranian filmmakers may join hands with their Pakistani counterparts to produce films on subjects based on their social, cultural and religious values.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said this while speaking as a Chief Guest at the 41 years of Iranian Cinema arranged by Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan National Council of the Arts at the PNCA premises.

In the same month, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan’s Minister for Defense Products discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in the field of defense.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with Minister Zubaida Jalal Seyed to exchange views on the current level of bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors, regional and international developments.

During the month Iran and Pakistan held the first-ever two-day session of Joint Working Group on Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) in Islamabad to develop cooperation on communications and technology.

An official statement said that the meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and Iranian Deputy Minister for Innovation and Technology Affairs of Ministry of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi.

In Bahman, Pakistan hosted Kabaddi World Cup also participated by Iran.

In the same month, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on custom electronic data sharing.

Director-General of Information Technology and Communication of Iran's Customs Administration Haydeh Bagheripour and Chief of International Customs - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Fayaz Rasool Maken signed the MoU in Islamabad.

During the month Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi praised achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the maritime sector despite sanctions.

He was speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony in Islamabad to mark the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In the month Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan said that he strongly believes that Tehran and Islamabad through their cooperation must not allow external powers to weaken their ties from thousands of miles away.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini made the remarks during a meeting with the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group headed by Syed Naveed Qamar at Parliament House.

Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group comprises of 137 members and it is the largest group in Pakistan’s National Assembly, the lower house of the Parliament.

In the month ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Vice-Chancellor of Pakistan’s prestigious Quaid-e-Azam University have vowed to strengthen cooperation in the field of science and higher education.

In Bahaman Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Special Assistant to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development discussed ways to boost people-to-people contacts and mutual cooperation in the tourism sector.

Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, also Chairman of Pakistan's National Tourism Board, during the meeting, briefed Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini about the opportunities available in Pakistan’s tourism industry.

During the month United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi have praised the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the past four decades.

They were speaking at a two-day International Conference also participated by Iran on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

In the month head of Iranian delegation at a conference in Pakistan said that inhuman and illegal actions of the US have made it difficult for the host countries to facilitate refugees.

Director-General of the Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of Iran’s Ministry of Interior Mahdi Mahmoudi was speaking at a two-day International Conference on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

In Bahaman ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran stressed the need to open up new border crossings with Pakistan in order to facilitate joint trade and bring economic stability in border areas of the two countries.

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said this during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood.

In Bahaman two-day summit of High-Level Expert Consultation on Disaster Information Management and fourth session of the Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) began in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Wednesday with the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The meeting is being held in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA).

Dr. Seyed Hamid Pourmohammadi, Deputy Vice President, Plan, and Budget Organization, Islamic Republic of Iran and head of APDIM governing council is heading the Iranian delegation.

**Esfand

In the month senior officials of Iran and Pakistan have held a meeting in the Iranian border city of Mirjaveh and decided to take extraordinary measures for border security.

In Esfand, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta strongly dismissed the media reports that Iran has limited the entry of Pakistani nationals due to coronavirus outbreak.

In the month Pakistan's media in their reports gave exclusive coverage to the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the same month, Pakistan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of several lives, numerous injuries and damage to property as a result of the earthquake that hit parts of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the month Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services lauded the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in managing the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Zafar Mirza in a tweet said: We fully support the efforts of Iran in managing the outbreak and we stand in solidarity with them.

In Esfand members of Iran and Pakistan chambers of commerce have called on the governments of the two states to take practical steps for the resumption of banking relations to enhance bilateral trade.

A delegation of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture led by its President Masoud Khansari visited Pakistani port city of Karachi and met with officials of local trade bodies. Consul General of Iran in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi was also present during the meetings.

In the month Pakistan says it is actively engaged with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deal with the spread of coronavirus and the evolving situation.

In Esfand Governor of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province expressed solidarity with Iran on the spread coronavirus in the country and said that Iran is a brave nation and they will soon overcome the challenge of deadly coronavirus.

According to Consulate General of Iran in Karachi, Governor Imran Ismail said this while speaking at a ceremony attended by the delegation of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture led by its President Masoud Khansari and Consul General of Iran Ahmad Mohammadi.

In the month, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan says the US unilateral and illegal sanctions are a threat to international health security.

The embassy in a statement said that these sanctions could endanger health security by depriving the Iranian people of access to adequate health facilities, medicines, and appropriate medical care.

In Esfand Foreign Minister of Pakistan supported the stance of Iranian Foreign Minister expressing his concerns on the ongoing violence against Muslims in India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a tweet message said: Fully share the concerns expressed by my brother Mohammad Javad Zarif on the safety and well-being of Indian Muslims facing naked violence from RSS mobs.

In the month of Esfand Foreign Minister of Pakistan during a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart discussed the situation arising after the spread of coronavirus.

Foreign Ministry in a statement said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi while talking to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif extended Pakistan’s full support to Iran to cope with the outbreak of Coronavirus.

In the month ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini during a meeting with Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said Iran is willing to enhance maritime cooperation with Pakistan including the ports and shipping services.

In Esfand President of Pakistan and Prime Minister thanked Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for expressing concerns on violence against Indian Muslims.

In the month senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan during a meeting in Vienna have vowed to make anti-narcotics joint mechanisms more effective.

Pakistan’s Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi met with Secretary of Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters Eskandar Momeni on the sidelines of the 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna.

During Esfand ambassador of Iran Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and discussed parliamentary cooperation.

In the same month, Secretary-General of Palestinian Foundation of Pakistan in a statement expressed condolences over the demise of senior Iranian politician and former ambassador Hossein Sheikholeslam who had also served as head of various Palestinian organizations.

In the month Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani lauded the efforts of the Iranian government in combating the coronavirus with professional zeal.

The Senate Chairman made the remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on him at the Parliament House.

In the same month, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan agreed to further enhance bilateral relations in the railway sector which would also promote trade between the two countries.

Both countries also expressed their readiness to deepen joint cooperation within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Tuesday met with Pakistan’s Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at the railway ministry to discuss matters of mutual interests and cooperation in the railway sector.

In the month Pakistan’s largest philanthropic Edhi Foundation donated the US $ 200,000 to the Islamic Republic of Iran to assist the country in the fight against coronavirus.

Head of the organization Faisal Edhi handed over the donations to the Consul General of Iran in Karachi, Ahmad Mohammadi at the consulate.

In the month of Esfand Chairperson of Pakistan’s Senate Standing committee on health expressing solidarity with the people and government of Iran on coronavirus outbreak urged the international community to stand with the Islamic Republic in its fight against the deadly virus.

Senator Khushbakht Shujat said this during an interview with IRNA, after chairing a 14-member standing committee meeting in Islamabad.

In the month Pakistan’s Minister for Water Resources said that Pakistan is keen on expansion of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of water management and construction of dams.

Faisal Vawda made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini at his office in Islamabad.

In the month of Esfand, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad to overcome the menace of terrorism, especially the continued threat of the Daesh terrorist group in the region.

Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini said this during a meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood were also present during the meeting.

In the same month, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan called upon the US to lift sanctions from Iran creating obstacles to Iran's national campaign against coronavirus rampage taking heavy tolls on Iranians.

During an interview with US media, he said that coronavirus will devastate the economies of the developing nations.

In Esfand said Pakistan’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health termed the fight against coronavirus a collective responsibility and urged the international community to press the US to lift medical sanctions from Iran to help the Islamic Republic in defeating the deadly virus.

Dr. Zafar Mirza made the remarks during an exclusive interview with IRNA.

In the month senior Iranian diplomat in Pakistan says the US government needs to immediately stop its economic and medical terrorism against the Iranian people.

Consul General of Iran in the southern city of Karachi, Ahmad Mohammadi said in his article published in ‘Financial Daily’ that the US should remove all the sanctions which have been imposed illegally on my country in open violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

In the month Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony giving his reaction on US unilateral sanctions against Iran says the Trump administration’s anti-Iran policy is sheer violation of human rights and principles of humanity.

During an interview with IRNA Noor-ul-Haq Qadri expressed solidarity with the people and government of Iran on the spread of the coronavirus.

In Esfand, Pakistan’s Minister for Aviation says the continuation of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran at a time when the country is fighting coronavirus outbreak, is an inhuman act.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

