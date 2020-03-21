Haftseen of Iranian New Year

Haftseen or seven Ss, is, in fact, the tradition of putting seven materials whose names begin with S. In the past, people used to put all of these items on a mantel or a designed fabric similar to a tablecloth, which they call it “Sofreh”. That’s also called “Sofreh Haftseen”. March 21, 2020, IRNA/Bahram Nagizadeh.
