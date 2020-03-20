Mar 20, 2020, 10:42 AM
Iran's Supreme Leader congratulates Iranians on Nowruz

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a message on Friday morning congratulated the Iranian nation on the New Year and appreciated the work of the Iranian medical staff who are bravely fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country.Tehran, March 20, 2020. IRNA/

