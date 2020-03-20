Iran envoy congratulates Tajik people on Nowruz  

In his message, Mohammad Taqi Saberi described Nowruz as manifestation of thought, wisdom and renewal.

He added that the ancient Nowruz has always kept alive culture of peace, friendship and tolerance.

He prayed God for uprooting the sinister coronavirus from all countries in the world.

Saberi also hoped for developing relations between two countries.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

