Envoy: Tehran-Beijing ties entering new phase

Now Iran and Iranians are considered as close friends by Chinese people, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said referring to Chinese people and government’s help during flood and also the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

He added that all Iranian staff in the embassy and Iran’s consulates in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong are trying 24/7 to provide whatever Iranians needs and send them to Iran.

Keshavarzzadeh also pointed to the efforts made for facilitating life of Iranian nationals in China and helping Iranians in Wuhan.

Despite the outbreak of coronavirus in China, none of the Iranians in China has not so far been infected.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll having mounted to 1,433 in the country.

