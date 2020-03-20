CBI Governor regards inflation control as central bank's top priority in new year

He further said on Friday that the Central Bank's main goal is to implement monetary and currency policies to control inflation in the comig year.

Hemmati cited the continuation of implementing policies for promoting non-oil economic growth an another important priority for the bank.

He said: "The main goal is to control monetary policy and inflation, first and foremost, inflation, which has grown rapidly over the past two years due to currency shocks."

We are striving to achieve the non-oil economic growth that is the main goal of the country and which the Supreme Leader of the revolution has repeatedly emphasized, Hemmati said.

Nowruz is the national New Year festivity celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, and the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Turkey and Syria, and throughout Central Asia.

It is a springtime celebration whose activities symbolize rebirth and the link between humans and nature, Nowruz itself - which is Farsi for New Day - is steeped in ancient myths and fiction, as well as traditions and symbols.

Ayatollah Khamenei in a message on Friday morning congratulated the Iranian nation on the New Year and appreciated the work of the Iranian medical staff who are bravely fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

