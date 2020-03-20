Zarif to US: Iran won't break

"US administration gleefully takes pride in killing Iranians citizens on #Nowruz—our New Year," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.



"The White House takes its "maximum pressure" to a new level of inhumanity with its utter contempt for human life," he added.



"Iran to US: Your policy will live in infamy. But Iran won't break," he noted.

Zarif released this message in reaction to what Reuters published today quoting US as claiming that coronavirus will not save Iran from US sanctions.

Earlier, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said: "Under the current situation and given the nature of this pandemic disease, the international community must call on the United States to immediately lift all the sanctions it has illegally imposed on Iran so as to enable Iran to better contain the virus. The time to do that is now."

Concurrent with the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and the world, the United States Department of Commerce blacklisted 24 Iranian individuals and entities for the alleged cooperation in the nuclear activities of Iran and Pakistan.

The Bureau of Industry and Security at US Department of Commerce announced that six other individuals and entities will be blacklisted for the alleged helping Iran nuclear and missile programs, Pakistan nuclear and missile program and for the efforts made in renovating the Russian army.

