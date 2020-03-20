Majlis speaker congratulates counterparts on Nowruz

Larijani congratulated parliament speakers of Afghanistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan on new year (March 20).

The messages read that Nowruz as vanguard of nature's transformation is always associated with freshness, vitality and prosperity.

He also wished that the next year would entail increasing good development and justice for the nations.

"I am happy to cordially express congratulations to Your Excellency and colleagues on the arrival of Nowruz," he said in his messages, noting that Iran's Majlis welcomes any type of parliamentary cooperation, especially with the neighboring states, based on mutual respect and with the aim of establishing security, progress, welfare as well as all-out economic, political and cultural development.

Larijani also prayed for the good health and success of his counterparts, the countries' MPs, governments and peoples this year (started March 20, 2020).

