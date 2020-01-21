Jan 21, 2020, 4:00 PM
Iranian president meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday had a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza. President Rouhani said that Iran and Venezuela enjoy longstanding friendship, adding that Tehran is ready to develop cooperation with Caracas.Tehran, Iran, January 21, 2020. IRNA/Marzieh Mousavi

