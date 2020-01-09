Millions of new General Soleimanis will emerge from his soul

Vladimir Padrino López severely condemned General Soleimani's assassination by the US army, and said that Venezuela will stand by Iran in fighting the world arrogance, adding that the General Soleimani was brave and free man.

Iranian defense minister thanked the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for his brave stances and the cabinet for attending Iranian Embassy in Caracas to sign the memorial book opened for Lt. General Soleimani.

He said that US presence in any region is damaging to the people and brings about murders, crimes, and looting.

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning.

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to heinous crime against Iranian commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

Iran targeted US airbase, Ain al-Assad, with 15 missiles on Wednesday in proportionate military action to respond to US targeted airstrike against motorcade of Iranian Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

Hatami said that the attack on the most important and best-equipped US base in the Iraq tells the freedom-seekers of the world that they should be strong against the oppression of imperialism.

They also discussed defense issues.

