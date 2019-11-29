GECF participants finalize draft of statement

Secretary General of Gas Exporting Countries Forum Mohammad Hossein Adeli stressed the importance of cooperation among member states and the position of the African continent in developing relations with GECF.

He also appreciated Equatorial Guinea for holding the event.

Meanwhile, all oil and energy ministers of the member states presented their views for preparing the final draft.

During the meeting which was held with the attendance of Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Islamic Republic of Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, UAE and Venezuela as 12 member states and Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Norway, Oman and Peru as observers Mohammad Hossein Adeli headed Iranian delegation.

On the sidelines of the event, Adeli held talks with Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy of Equatorial Guinea Obiang Lima on mutual cooperation, especially in oil and gas field.

The 5th GECF Summit will be held with the attendance of Iran’s vice president for economic affairs Mohammad Nahavandian.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum is an intergovernmental organization of 11 of the world's leading natural gas producers made up of Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Venezuela, as well asTrinidad and Tobago.

