Iran, Venezuela to expand scientific cooperation

Surena Sattar, Vice President for Scientific Affairs told Venezuela’s Science Minister Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez that Iran is ready to create a technological platform for Venezuela to diversify its economic resources.

He added that Tehran can also help launch a pharmaceutical ecosystem for Venezuela in order to produce its necessary medicine itself.

According to Sattari, Iranian economy is moving towards knowledge-based companies that are grabbing more and more share of the Iranian market.

Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez added that Iran has been able to weather the storm of sanctions to be successful in many areas.

She added that science and technology can help her country not to be dependent on oil sales.

The Venezuelan minister mentioned that some physicians from the Latin American countries can study at Royan Institute.

