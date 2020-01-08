Burial ceremony of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and martyr Brigadier General Hossein Pourjafari, were laid to rest in presence of a large crowd of state and provincial officials and people in Kerman on Wednesday morning., January 8, 2019. IRNA
