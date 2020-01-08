Jan 8, 2020, 10:57 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83625784
0 Persons

Tags

Burial ceremony of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani in Kerman

Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and martyr Brigadier General Hossein Pourjafari, were laid to rest in presence of a large crowd of state and provincial officials and people in Kerman on Wednesday morning., January 8, 2019. IRNA

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =