Funeral Ceremony of Martyrs of Resistance

Funeral Ceremony of the Martyrs of Resistance was held on Monday in front of the University of Tehran, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday led mass prayers for the beloved Martyr Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani. Tehran, Iran, January 6, 2019. IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani.

