Iran raps US advisor for misinterpreting sea of people attending Soleimani funeral

"The etymology of the US officials' stupid and hysterical behavior and speech towards #Iran is not that hard regarding the so-called advisors!," Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

Senior Advisor for Public Affairs Len Khodorkovsky in a message claimed the number of those taking to streets to pay respect to Iranian brave commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani assassinated by US targeted airstrike in Baghdad does not mean support for the Iranian government.

Millions of Iranians bade farewell and paid their last respect to Lieutenant-General Soleimani, the hero of liberating the Middle East from the vice and wickedness of the US-made terror groups, including Daesh (ISIS).

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other Iraqi and Iranian military men, were assassinated on Friday morning upon order of the US President.

Millions of Iranians all around the country took the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of Late General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".

