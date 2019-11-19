Autumn beauties of Mahnan Village in northeastern Iran

When autumn; the beautiful season, comes, nature wears a different color and the colorful leaves of the trees give nature a different look. The colorful leaves are like carpets which conver the gardens of the northern Khorasan villages, including the village of "Mahnan", and display a beautiful view of autumn nature. Mahnan village is located 15 km from Bojnourd the capital city of North Khorasan province. 6125**1416

