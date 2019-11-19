Nov 19, 2019, 11:19 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83560908
0 Persons

Tags

Autumn beauties of Mahnan Village in northeastern Iran

When autumn; the beautiful season, comes, nature wears a different color and the colorful leaves of the trees give nature a different look. The colorful leaves are like carpets which conver the gardens of the northern Khorasan villages, including the village of "Mahnan", and display a beautiful view of autumn nature. Mahnan village is located 15 km from Bojnourd the capital city of North Khorasan province. 6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 4 =