Autumn beauties in Iran

Iran is one of the few countries in the world where one can simultaneously observe all four seasons of the year. The land, every inch of which needs to be watched carefully, is quite attractive in autumn. Autumn has given special beauty to the nature of Iran.Autumn is the season when the nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange, purple, brown, and green colours. These beautiful colours can attract every tourist in October, November and December, November 13, IRNA. 6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Pumpkin Festival in Northern Iran; Rasht
Pumpkin is one of the agricultural products of Gilan province in Northern Iran that is grown…
-
Nature of Mehdishahr in northern Iran
The beautiful autumn with thousands of colors in nature catches the eyes of the viewers, Mehdishahr,…
-
Iran beauties in Autumn
Iran is one of the few countries in the world where one can simultaneously observe all the…
-
Iranian director wins Best First-Time Filmmaker Award in US
Tehran, Nov 2, IRNA- Iran's director Mohammad Mehdi Delkhasteh grabbed the award for the Best…
-
Autumn sunset in Gavkhooni Wetland, central Iran
The photos show autumn sunset in Gavkhooni Wetland, gem of the Iranian wetlands, which is located…
-
Kiu tourism complex in west Iran
Kiu (Keeyow) tourism complex with its beautiful lake creates eye-catching sight-seeings after…
-
Migratory birds back to Shadegan International Wetland
Abadan, October 30, IRNA – Director of Shadegan Environmental Protection Bureau Rahim Mojaddami…
-
Harvest of quince starts in western Iran
Ardebil, Oct 26, IRNA – Givi City, Kowsar County, in west of Iran is the center of producing…
-
Iranian short film to be screened in US
Tehran, Oct 13, IRNA – Iran's short film 'It Rains for You' written by Erfan Masoumi and directed…
-
Urmia Lake; Iran's tourist attraction
Urmia Lake has spent the tumultuous days of the swimming season. As the lake's water cools…
Your Comment