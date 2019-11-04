Iran beauties in Autumn

Iran is one of the few countries in the world where one can simultaneously observe all the four seasons of the year. The land, every inch of which needs to be watched carefully, is quite attractive in autumn. Autumn is the season when the nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange, purple, brown, and green colours. These beautiful colours can attract every tourist in October, November and December, November 4, IRNA. 6125**1416
