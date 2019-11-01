Spox terms UCCN as opportunity for introducing Iranian cities

“Sanandaj (in Music), Bandar Abbas(in Crafts & Folk Arts) joined UNESCO's Network of Creative Cities after Rasht (in Food) & Isfahan (in Crafts),” Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: “A new opportunity for Iranian cities to seize global experiences and present their possessions to the world in a more effective manner.”

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a project of UNESCO launched in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities which recognized creativity as a major factor in their urban development.

As of 2017, there are 180 cities from 72 countries in the network.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday named 66 urban settlements, including one Iranian city, to join its Network of Creative Cities.

Among the network's new members are Iran’s Sanandaj (music) which "commits to placing culture at the center of their development strategies and sharing their best practices."

“The fact that Sanandaj has been chosen as UNESCO’s creative city for music is one of the most important cultural events which will boost tourism,” said the city’s mayor Heshmatollah Seydi on Thursday.

Isfahan and Rasht are the other two Iranian cities that have joined the network for handicrafts and food, respectively.

