Over 30,000 health tourists received medical treatments in Shiraz

During the current Iranian calendar year that began in March, the city has managed to attract a growing number of visitors, both local and foreign, looking to use its health tourism facilities. Foreign tourists are expected to find the city more attractive since they can employ its services cheaper due to a significant devaluation of the rial in recent months as a result of reimposed US sanctions.

The director of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Fars Province Mosayyeb Amiri said on Saturday that during the first six months of the year (Iranian Calendar starting from March), more than 30,000 health tourists have visited Shiraz.

"Among these , 18,000 were from Oman," said Mosayyeb Amiri on Saturday.

Shiraz is located in the south of Iran and provides high-quality medical services and is one of the most popular medical tourism destinations. Treatments in Shiraz are comparable with those offered in advanced countries for health tourism. Shiraz is very rich in terms of benefiting from specialists for orthopedics, cosmetic surgery and dental treatments with prices lower than other countries. It is estimated that by travelling to Iran, an international patient can save up to 50% on its treatment.

*** A trip to Shiraz cultural and historical sites

Shiraz cultural and historical sites are very rich to attract visiting tourists. Shiraz, the city of orange blossom and poetry, is one of the best tourist attractions of Iran especially in Spring.

To visit the most famous attractions of a big city like Shiraz you need to spend at least five days. Even though travelers and tourists have to get out of town to see places like Persepolis and Pasargad, a very high percentage of people go to Shiraz to visit these two tourist attractions.

So you should consider at least one full day for these two attractions. However, this is a one-week trip to the city that is called the City Of Lovers.

