Bandar Abbas; Iranian city for all seasons

Strategically positioned overlooking the Strait of Hormoz and the entrance to the Persian Gulf, Bandar Abbas, known to most Iranians simply as ‘Bandar’, is the capital of Hormuzgan province and home to Iran’s busiest port. Bandar Abbas is a lively city with a great bazaar, an appealing fish market, and plenty of atmospheres.

*** Bandar Abbas Tourist Attractions

Bandar Abbas is the center of Hormuzgan province and it is also one of Iran’s major strategic and trade centers at the coasts of the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman. Bandar Abbas, which is located at the south of Hormuzgan province, reaches the highlands and mountains from the north and the sea from the south.

Bandar Abbas has been one of the main ports of Iran on the Silk Road, in a way that the trade caravans would go through the customs procedures in this city and use this route to transport their goods to Europe, Africa and America.

Nowadays, Bandar Abbas is one of the most important trade ports of Iran and it is very popular among the people due to having markets, shopping centers, free sea and gulf, and historical attractions. Right now, Bandar Abbas is the largest port of Iran.

*** Indians Temple

Hindu Temple is one of the remarkable historical monuments in Bandar Abbas, the building was constructed in 1310 AH (1892 AD) during the reign of Mohammad Hassan Khan Sa'd-ol-Malek, the then ruler of Bandar Abbas, through the offers of Hindus collected by Indian merchants.

The building of this temple is mainly a central square room on which there is a dome. The architectural style of this dome distinguishes it not only from the buildings of Persian Gulf seaboards but also from entire Iran.

The design of this monument is completely inspired by Indian architecture.

*** Kolah Farangi Mansion

Kolah Farangi mansion is one of the attractions of Bandar Abbas, where in the past there has been domestic and foreign trade. The name of this mansion is chosen because its architecture is inspired by the European style.

Kolah Farangi mansion was the old and historical customs of Bandar Abbas and the domestic and foreign trading house which is related to Safavid era. Since this mansion has been influenced by the European architecture of that period, it is known as Kolah Farangi Mansion just like so many other mansions in Qajar era.

*** Geno Hot Water Spring

Geno Hot Water Spring and Geno Tourist Complex are close to Bandar Abbas in Hormuzgan and is considered one of the tourist and health care attractions of the region.

The complex with an area of 10 thousand square meters contains male and female pools, Jacuzzi, a residential complex with 23 rooms, traditional restaurant, amusement park, etc. and has provided suitable conditions for people to make use of the medical features of the hot water and spending a good time.

Geno Protected Area has 40 springs that supply the required water for the region throughout the year.

*** Galedari Bathhouse

Galedari Bathhouse is a beautiful historical monument dating back to Qajar era. The bathhouse enjoyed two renovations during the last 30 years, to show the customs and culture of the local people to avid tourists, Galedari Bathhouse is an anthropology museum these days.

The architecture of this construction owns many different sections just like other ones in the central plateau of Iran. Stone, mortar and plaster were used in building Galedari Bathhouse and the ground was blanketed with bricks. On the ceiling of the bathhouse some light wells were applied in order to supply the light and also air ventilation and with opening or closing those light wells, they used to adjust the temperature and moisture inside the bathhouse.

The required amount of water was supplied by a 10 meter deep well which is still in a good condition.The water was heated in a place called “Khazineh” and was channeled to different parts by concrete of mortar (cement) and stone. By visiting Galedari Bathhouse, you would feel how ancient people took bath.

