Iran’s Beauties in Photos; National Handicrafts Exhibition in Hamedan

National bazaar and exhibition of handicrafts is held in the city of Hamedan, mid- west Iran.Hamedan, Iran, October 22, 2019. IRNA/Javad Hamedani.
Related News
-
Some 419 foreign tourists visit Shushtar
Ahvaz, Oct 23, IRNA – The head of Shushtar Cultural Heritage, handicrafts and Tourism Department…
-
Omani Minister says some concerned about Iran's return to its true position in tourism
Tehran, OCT 22, IRNA - Oman's tourism minister emphasized that there are those who are concerned…
-
Over 300% rise in number of Omani tourists to Iran
Tehran, Oct 22, IRNA - The number of Omani tourists traveling to Iran during past six months…
-
Khar Touran Desert: Missing Africa in Iran
Semnan, Oct 22, IRNA – Khar Touran Desert, known as Iranian Africa, is a unique place where…
-
Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express takes dozens of intl. tourists to Yazd
Yazd, Oct 20, IRNA - Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express train, carrying 39 international tourists,…
-
Barberry farms in North East Iran; Agri Tourism destination
Birjand, IRNA – Barberry is best cultivated in areas that are over 1500 meters above sea level,…
-
Swiss, Belgian tourists visit Sistan and Baluchestan
Zahedan, Oct 20, IRNA – Deputy head of Sisitan and Baluchestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and…
-
Tehran, Muscat to expand ties on health tourism
Tehran, Oct 21, IRNA – Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan…
Your Comment