Oct 23, 2019, 1:31 PM
Iran’s Beauties in Photos; National Handicrafts Exhibition in Hamedan

National bazaar and exhibition of handicrafts is held in the city of Hamedan, mid- west Iran.Hamedan, Iran, October 22, 2019. IRNA/Javad Hamedani.

